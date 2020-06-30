Topeka Metro ends bike share program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Metro board members announced they will be ending the bike share program after they were unable to come up with a long-term plan to keep it running.



Topeka Metro tried to get a cheaper option to equip the bikes with tracking technology, but because of the coronavirus, the company they found said they would no longer provide bike share services for Topeka Metro. The cost to maintain the tracking technology cost the company too much, and they are unable to make a profit.

The board voted unanimously to end the program that allows people to rent bikes through an app in the city. The program will end July 30. The bike program began in April, 2015.