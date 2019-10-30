Topeka Metro offering free bus rides on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Metro will be offering free bus rides on Election Day to make sure everyone gets a chance to make it to the polls.

The Metro will provide bus rides free-of-charge all day for fixed routes and two free rides for paratransit users on November 5.

Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro General Manager, stressed the importance of giving all citizens the opportunity to vote.

“Studies have shown that lack of access to transportation limits minorities, disabled, elderly, low-income, as well as young people to have an opportunity to vote,” Nugent said. “Topeka Metro is helping our community by offering a solution to citizens who want to exercise their civic duty.”

For more information, visit Topeka Metro’s website or call 783-7000.