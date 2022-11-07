TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka residents will be able to use city transportation for free on Nov. 8 for the Kansas General Election.

The Topeka Metro announced earlier this month that it would be making an additional effort to help residents exercise their civic duty to vote in the upcoming election. All of the Metro’s fixed bus routes will be free and paratransit passengers will receive two free rides on Nov. 8.

The Topeka Metro operates within the city limits and those taking public transit will need to check in advance where they need to go to vote. To find your polling place, click here.