Topeka Metro takes extra precautions to keep employees, passengers safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Metro is taking extra steps to keep passengers and their employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to General Manager Robert Nugent, they’ll be offering free rides until the end of next month.

They’ll also be having passengers enter through the back door of the bus.

They said both of these changes will help reduce the interaction between the bus drivers and passengers.

“We’re asking a lot of them,” Nugent said. “Having to go out and do their job every day, it’s like people working in grocery stores now. Little did they know they would have to be faced with this, dealing with it every day.”

Nugent also said they’re ramping up their sanitation efforts on the buses, especially on the areas that are touched the most.