Topeka Metro to bring back bus fares Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Metro board of directors unanimously voted back in late December to reinstate all bus fares beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Fares have been waived since the last week of March due to coronavirus, according to Keri Renner, Director of Marketing and Communications for Topeka Metro.

On Monday, passengers must begin boarding through the front entrance and are required to pay fares. If fares aren’t accepted at the farebox, passengers will not be allowed to ride.

Topeka Metro’s general manager, Bob Nugent, said that it’s important to start receiving fare revenue again.

“It’s important that Topeka Metro get back to accepting fare box revenue,” Nugent said. “We are assuring those who ride with us that we have continued precautions to help passengers stay safe and also keep our employees safe.”

Masks are still mandatory to ride.