Topeka Metro to change bus schedules

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Topeka Metro said that budget cuts will change the number of rides the Topeka Metro is offering.

Starting on Monday, the Metro will eliminate the last hour of service on all routes.

That means the last rides will now be between 6-7 p.m. every night.

“Anytime you reduce service, there’s somebody out there waiting for a bus that might not be able to catch the bus now,” general manager, Bob Nugent, said. “So anytime we have a budget issue, that’s one of the last things you want to do is reduce the service, but at times, you just have to and that’s what we had to do this time.”

They will also evaluate the Topeka bike share program to see if they can afford to keep it and make a decision by the end of June.