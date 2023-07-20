TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka area students won’t need a ticket to ride city buses this school year.

For the 11th year running, Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced it will offer high school students free rides on fixed bus routes. This comes after the Topeka Metro board of directors approved extending the program on Thursday.

All high school students with a valid student ID can ride fixed bus routes for free. They only have to present their valid student ID for the upcoming school year.

The Kids Ride FREE! promotion, which offers local youth free transportation within the city limits, remains in effect through Aug. 15.

Students using this service should be aware of possible changes coming to the current system. Earlier this month, Topeka Metro voted to eliminate three routes and make time point adjustments at various stops. If approved, the changes will take effect Sept. 2.