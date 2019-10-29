Topeka Metro votes to keep Metro Bikes through 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro announced on Tuesday that the bike share program will be extended through 2020.

The Topeka Metro board members unanimously voted to keep the Topeka Metro Bikes in operation until June 30, 2020.

The board voted to cut the program in June but gave it until December to find a viable solution. During the same board meeting, they created a task force to attempt to find those solutions.

The task force has been meeting monthly to research the best solutions, and the Topeka Metro has been looking into ways to cut operational costs as well.

