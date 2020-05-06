Topeka middle school art teachers create virtual art club for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two middle school art teachers have created a virtual art club for their students during quarantine.

Barbie Atkins is an Art teacher at Robinson Middle School. During the stay-at-home order, she decided to create an online art club with Jardine Middle School Visual Arts teacher, Chastity Latham.

The art club meets over video every Thursday at 11 a.m. During their time together they go over daily art challenges and themes of the week. Some of these themes have included Earth Day and first responders.

Once the students finish their art, they can post it on their webpage for everyone to see.

This art club has become more than just a club for many of the students, but a family.

“The art club from Jardine and Robinson, every meeting we have, every Thursday is like a family reunion. I feel like art club is a big family,” eighth-grader Anastasia Jabary said.

To see the art that students have made during this time, click here.