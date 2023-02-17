TOPEKA (KSNT)- Robinson Middle School wrapped up its spirit week Friday while learning about Black History Month.

Students spent their lunch hours throughout the week studying the history and the culture of the Capital City. Each day focused on a different aspect.

Relyn Strom, the vice principal of Robinson Middle School, had a part in organizing the weeklong event. Storm said students got the chance to be inspired by role models they can look up to, and be like, regardless of the time period.

“We want to let them know, ‘hey, they are heroes,’” Strom said. “Still today, in the present. Not only in the past. There are heroes here that you can look up to.” Storm hopes other schools will follow to show there are plenty of heroes and role models across all cultures for their students.

As the school wrapped up the week, students and faculty danced, sang and performed in front of one another during lunch.