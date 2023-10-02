TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local café in North Topeka Arts District (NOTO) has reopened after being closed for two months.

The original owner of Bradley’s Corner Café, Bradley Jennings, recently retired. After his replacement stepped down from ownership, the café was forced to temporarily close. On Monday, the doors were opened with a new owner named Jacque Duchesneau.

Duchesneau said that customers had been flooding in since 9 a.m., and he’s grateful for the community’s support. His main goal is to get everything running smoothly and to finalize the menu.

“The turnout’s been amazing today for the first day back, especially on a Monday,” Duchesneau said. “There’s very few mom-and-pop places left, and this is one of them and we try to keep it that way–keep everything made from scratch. That’s the way people like it, so we want to keep them, I guess, fat and happy.”

