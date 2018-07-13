Topeka mom battles flesh eating bacteria
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSHB) - Tamara Owsley remembers the moment her life began to take a turn for the worse.
"Memorial Day is when I got bit by a spider," she said. "We were playing hide-and-seek and I ran into the biggest spider web of my life."
Days passed and the spider bite only got worse.
Despite the intense swelling and sickness, Owsley, who is 32 years old, thought she would be okay.
However, after a week, Owsley and her husband knew something was wrong.
"My arm was growing an inch an hour. He said, 'That's enough. I'm taking you to the hospital,'" she said. "My arm was probably two or three times the size."
Weeks later, Owsley's arm is covered in bandages and scars.
After going to the hospital 35 days ago, she has undergone 14 surgeries.
Owsley now represents one of the 700 to 1,200 cases of necrotizing fasciitis, commonly called "flesh-eating bacteria", reported on average in the US every year.
