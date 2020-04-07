Topeka mom describes caring for autistic sons with coronavirus symptoms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local mom is waiting for test results for her two autistic sons who both have coronavirus symptoms.

Breckin and Brayden Williamson are only 10 and 11 years old. Both of them have all the typical coronavirus symptoms.

Their mom Morgan is a nursing assistant at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus and does work at an in home healthcare agency. So when the coronavirus outbreak started she knew to take it seriously.

Despite all the disinfecting and social distancing the family did, they might’ve caught it anyways.

“Anybody can get this virus. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a certain age or race or sex or anything. It doesn’t matter how much you are trying to prevent this, you can still get it,” Williamson said. “If we do have it it could’ve come in off my name tag. It could’ve come in off of anything. So you can never be too careful”

While they wait for those test results both boys are staying at home in isolation and their mom is doing everything she can to take care of them.

Williamson said the toughest part is having the boys break their routine, and not being able to understand why they can’t do their favorite activities like going outside or playing on their Ipads.