Topeka mom hopes $100k reward/Netflix show will help solve son’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -On Thursday, the FBI announced a $100 thousand reward in 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks case.

Brooks died in 2004 after attending a party in La Cygne, Kansas. His body was found in a creek weeks after he went missing.

“I knew something was wrong because he never called… and that’s not like Alonzo,” said Alonzo’s mom Maria Ramirez.

The coroner was unable to determine a cause of death and the case went cold for 16 years. Then, on Thursday, the FBI announced a $100 thousand reward for information in his death. They also announced that they believe Alonzo may have been a victim of a hate crime.

“There are numerous reports of people of fights breaking out during the party, sometimes described as brawls,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “There are also reports of racist comments being made.”

The case was re-opened when a Netflix show called the “Official Unsolved Mysteries” brought the case to McAllister’s attention last year. That show is set to air on Nextflix next month.

Ramirez said something feels different this time than all the other leads in the case and is confident her family will find know the truth about what happened to her son.

“I know we will get answers this time and I know I’ll get justice. I just know someone out there knows what happened to my son,” said Ramirez.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.