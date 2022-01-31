TOPEKA (KSNT) – After finding out her daughter Aspen has a rare condition, Chelsea Fisher started fundraising for surgery.

In the middle of December, Aspen was diagnosed with craniosynostosis. The condition impacts babies early on if left untreated, increasing the risks of blindness, seizures and other brain injuries.

Because the surgery the family is looking into has to be done in Texas, it’s outside their network for insurance. Meaning the family has to put up $54,000 for the procedure.

The fight with insurance has been tough, but is worth it to get the treatment that best suites Aspen.

“If there is a more gentle approach, you know you’re cutting apart someone’s skull, if you can do that in a more gentle way that’s going to heal faster and be better for the patient – I just feel like that should be available to everybody, and we shouldn’t have to fight so hard to get the healthcare that she deserves, and everyone deserves,” Fisher said.

The family is looking to raise the money shortly after Aspen reaches 15 months of age in July. That’s when she’ll stop having growth spurts, and the risks will be lowered.

Along with the gofundme, the family is holding other fundraisers around Topeka including a silent auction / bake sale, and a Culver’s fundraiser. So far, the family has raised $3,600 through gofundme with a goal of $11,000.

To learn more about Aspen and find out when those events will take place, you can check out the page Aspen’s Allies on Facebook.