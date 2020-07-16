Topeka mom says kids are nervous about going back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local parents are reacting from the news that their kids will have to wait to go to school.

Sara Myer has three children in Topeka Public Schools. She said even her kids were a little nervous to go back to school, so her family is glad to hear it is being pushed back to after Labor Day. She said they have all been taking the precautions to stay healthy.

“I would much rather the kids stay home just a little bit longer,” said Myer. “Maybe do a little online learning rather than be forced to go to school rather than be forced to go to school or get out of their comfort zone and put them in a situation that could get them exposed to the virus.”

Topeka Public Schools said it hopes to announce their plan later this week.