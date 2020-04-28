Topeka mom worries about paying rent as May 1st approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We are just days away from the first of the month and bills are about to be due. Because of the pandemic, some local families said they don’t know if they can pay them.

When the coronavirus hit Kansas, Governor Kelly signed an order saying no one can be kicked out of their home because they can’t pay their rent or mortgage. That executive order expires on May 1st leaving families on the hook for money that some of them just don’t have.

Topeka mom Brandy Sacco is no stranger to hardship. In 2005 her husband, Sergeant Dominic Sacco, was killed while fighting in Iraq.

“One minute your best friend is there and then he’s gone,” Sacco said. “It kind of forces you to be stronger, because you don’t have a choice”

Now our country is fighting a different war with the coronavirus and Sacco is feeling the pain.

Her hours at work have been cut in half and she hasn’t gotten a $1,200 stimulus check or the extra $600 of unemployment money.

“My savings is gone in just a matter of a month. It’s stressful at work and then I have to come home and stress out about my son and I having a place to live and how I’m going to provide for him,” Sacco said.

Governor Laura Kelly said on Monday that she is considering extending her executive order to protect housing.

“We’ll look at what we do executive order wise, but I think also I’m hoping that Kansans continue to be Kansans and they’ll look out for one another and won’t take advantage of this situation and be punitive,” Kelly said.

Sacco said while her landlord has been understanding, he’s told her he needs the money to pay his bills too.

“It’s kind of like come up with the rent money or when I can be evicted, I will be,” Sacco said.

If help doesn’t come quick she and her son could lose their home.

“It’s awful. There are so many people struggling. I know I’m not alone,” Sacco said. “I just wish there was more relief and the relief came a little faster.”

The Kansas Department of Labor has repeatedly promised that unemployed people will be seeing that extra money soon. They said they are planning on back paying it for the weeks that they already missed, but they haven’t given a date on when families will get it.