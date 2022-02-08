TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to the Topeka Neighborhood Walmart recently, you may have found a shiny surprise in your bag.

During her shift on Monday, an employee lost her wedding ring.

Shonna Heather told KSNT that aside from dishwashing – she wears the ring 24/7 to show her love for her husband at all times. She’s the operations manager, and was helping with the registers the day she lost the ring and thinks that the ring must have slipped off unnoticed when she was bagging groceries, and could have fallen into an unsuspecting shopping bag.

She posted about what happened on Facebook and the response to her story has been overwhelming – filling her with hope that she will be reunited with her lost wedding ring.

“When I found out I had lost it, it crushed my heart, and it’s still eating at my stomach,” Heather said. “I would just really like it back. It means a lot to me. I’m hoping and praying that I get it back.”

She’s asking if you or someone you know does find the ring to reach out to her on Facebook or bring it to the Neighborhood Walmart.