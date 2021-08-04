Topeka mother, daughter walk away from tragic I-70 crash, ‘miracle’ to be alive

TOPEKA (KSNT)– After a major crash on I-70 hospitalized five people on August 2, Jennifer Loy, one of the crash victims, is now opening up about what happened that day.

She was returning back home to Topeka after a mother-daughter shopping trip with her daughter Emily.

“I remember looking at the clock at 4:42 thinking we had plenty of time for her to make her soccer practice,” Loy said.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

As she was driving, she saw the semi truck in the Eastbound lane.

“It looked like it was making a sudden sharp left-hand turn toward the median,” Loy said. “I immediately screamed for my daughter and tried to get over as far and fast as I could. Emily and I both remember seeing and hearing the impact of the semi on the median as pieces erupted onto us.”

The force sent the pair spinning and crashing into another semi truck. They continued to spin and the impact of the median and semi truck made it feel like it lasted forever.

“I know it was only seconds, but it felt like we would never come to a stop, at that time I didn’t have and thoughts, just one prayer ‘God, please let my daughter be ok,'” Loy said.

She said that was the longest-lasting pain of the accident. Once they came to a stop they immediately had people rushing to help them. She said she cannot put into words the amount of gratitude she has for the people that comforted them that day.

“Once I had Emily in my arms and looked up at the car, I realized just how big of a miracle God performed for us,” she said.

Loy said they are currently suffering from minor injuries, bumps and bruises, but as a nurse she knows most people do not walk away from an accident this tragic.

“God is so good, and my daughter and I will always celebrate August 2nd as the day the Lord saved us,” Loy said.

Both Loy and her daughter were released from Saint Francis Hospital in Topeka on around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. They are recovering safely at home.