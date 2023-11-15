TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl has become more dangerous in some communities, and now one Topeka mother is giving a gift that could save lives.

The ‘Save a Life Station’ will have lots of different resources inside. You can find Narcan with how-to instructions, mental health resources, test strips and more. This is all an effort to save lives in Topeka.

After her daughter and three other family members died from fentanyl overdoses in the past two years, Amber Berger was inspired to make sure no other family has to go through that.

“People are doing them, people are dying every day, and you don’t think it’s going to happen to your family until it happens,” Berger said. “When it happened to ours, it hit us like a Mack truck. Like, four people in a year and a half, that’s unreal.”

She got involved with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities and quickly received the station. It is free to the public.

“I want them to take what they can use and maybe help themselves, or help a friend,” Berger said.

In addition to those resources, Berger wants to help educate young people.

“How to use Narcan, how to spot the signs of an overdose, how to just not be afraid to reach out and get the help that you need,” Berger said. “Doing the school assemblies is going to be super important, especially to high school kids, but I’d like to do some college.”

Berger is making some final preparations to the box before it’s made available to the Topeka community.