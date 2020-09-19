Topeka motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash has sent two people to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at Auburn Road near 53rd Street around 3:30 p.m. to find a red Dodge Ram truck that collided with a green motorcycle while turning into a driveway off the road, according to deputies.

Medical response teams took both people riding the motorcycle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement is still on scene investigating the accident. Auburn Road is currently closed from 53rd Street to 61st Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories