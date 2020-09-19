Topeka motorcycle crash sends 2 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash has sent two people to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at Auburn Road near 53rd Street around 3:30 p.m. to find a red Dodge Ram truck that collided with a green motorcycle while turning into a driveway off the road, according to deputies.

Medical response teams took both people riding the motorcycle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement is still on scene investigating the accident. Auburn Road is currently closed from 53rd Street to 61st Street.