Topeka moving company to help domestic violence victims get a fresh start

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk and Moving in Topeka, helping people move is what they do best.

With cases of domestic violence increasing during the pandemic, they decided to offer their services to victims for free.

While they’re a part of a national company, owner of the Topeka location Roger McDowell said it’s important for them to support local causes.

“When you see the power of an iconic brand, coupled with the passion and compassion of a local team, you can really have an impact on communities,” said McDowell.

So, when they heard about the company wide initiative to provide essential moves to victims of domestic violence for free, they were more than happy to help.

“To be able to offer this service to victims that may not have another way out and it just makes sense that we can leverage our guys, our trucks to give them a solution that they might not otherwise find, so it feels good,” said McDowell.

According to the company, to request the no-cost move offer, people should first contact the police and/or the local domestic violence-prevention shelter. A certified domestic violence shelter will need to approve requests for the move to ensure that the victim is supported throughout the entire transition.

The shelter would also coordinate with local law enforcement, as needed, for the safety of the victim and the assisting College H.U.N.K.S team. Once qualifications for the free move are confirmed, the approving shelter should reach out via email to NationalAccounts@CHHJ.com to request the move assistance.

McDowell said they are able to do moves from the Topeka area to anywhere within about a 150 mile radius.

CEO of the YWCA Northeast Kansas Kathleen Marker said not having the financial means to relocate can make it difficult for victims to leave.

“If you can control someone in terms of controlling the finances of the household, making sure that person doesn’t have access to the household funds or to the bank account or maybe can’t even use the bank card, then it’s difficult to have the resources to move out,” said Marker.

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, financial abuse occurs in 99 percent of domestic violence cases. Marker said having resources like no-cost moving can go a long way for victims.

“The financial impact, the practical side of that is so important,” said Marker. “But, also to know that people are out there that really care about them is also really impactful.”

McDowell said in the last couple weeks since the initiative was announced, the company has done 50 moves for domestic violence victims all over the country.

The Topeka location hasn’t done any of those moves yet, but they’re trying to get the word out to let people know that they are more than ready to help out when called upon.