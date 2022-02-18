TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court has dropped its mask requirement for all employees and visitors as of Monday, Feb 21.

This announcement follows many similar reports from other city organizations that have also announced that masks would no longer be required. Similar to other city organizations, the Topeka Municipal Court still encourages visitors and employees to social distance and wear masks when possible.

The City of Topeka stopped requiring masks for city-owned properties on Feb. 10 and Governor Kelly announced that masks wouldn’t be required as of Feb. 18 for state agencies. The Auburn-Washburn school district is also set to drop its mask mandate on Feb. 21.