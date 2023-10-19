TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say some services at Topeka’s Municipal Court will resume on Thursday following a security incident that has impacted online court systems statewide.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that the Topeka Municipal Court and Probation and Prosecution Divisions are back in service on Oct. 19 after a temporary closure of the court. The court is resuming in-person and over-the-phone services to its customers and is working to reschedule dockets and trials that were cancelled this week.

Spiker said dockets and trials will resume on Monday, Oct. 23 along with all court, probation and prosecution operations. The possible security concern impacting online court services was thoroughly investigated with operations set to return to normal soon.

The Kansas Judicial Branch first reported the security incident on Oct. 12. This led to ongoing network issues for court services statewide, with the exception of Johnson County, that also impacted the Kansas Department of Children and Families.