Topeka Municipal Court suspending most in-person dockets due to COVID-19 spread

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court is suspending the majority of its in-person dockets due to an increase in community spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County. The suspension starts Monday and is expected to last through January 14.

The City of Topeka announced the decision last month. According to a city press release, all impacted cases will be rescheduled and all impacted defendants and defense counsel will be notified by mail.

Defendants are encouraged to check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal and conduct business by phone or email whenever possible. Payments can be made online, over the phone, or by mail. Parties may also visit the Court’s website to determine if their matter qualifies for resolution via a video conference hearing.

The Court will still continue to conduct its daily Jail/Show Cause dockets and video conference

hearings. The Court will remain open for walk-in business for defendants to set court dates, resolve non-appearance required cases, recall warrants, file documents, make payments and reset payment plans.

The Court will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required to be worn in all City of Topeka buildings.

Anyone directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to report as scheduled. Probationers who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the Probation Division by calling 785-368-3783.