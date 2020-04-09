Topeka municipal court using video conferencing to hold hearings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Court is looking a little different for some people in Topeka.

The city’s municipal court is now holding hearings for in-custody dockets over video conference.

An attorney, city prosecutor and judge video-in to the jail where the defendant is.

The Administrative Judge, Lori Dougherty-Bichsel, said they work out things like plea deals and probation like they normally would in person.

“Everything that happens during a normal hearing, happens during that video conference. It’s just we’re seeing a face on a computer screen, rather than somebody right in front of us,” Dougherty-Bichsel said.

The clerk’s office is still doing business electronically and over the phone.

She says that all reschedule court dates have been mailed out.