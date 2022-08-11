TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural.

This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center.

The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed a finishing touch with a portrait of the founders Hazel and Robert Gomez.

The mural not only remembers them, but it’s a way to memorialize every senior citizen who has walked through the doors since 1973.

(KSNT Photograph/Alyssa Storm)

Bill Gomez, the son of Hazel and Robert said, it’s incredible to see the legacy his parents left in the neighborhood.

”You know, it’s not every day that people get an opportunity to have their parents remember this way,” Gomez said. “So, it’s really, very emotional.”

Artist Robert Tapley Bustamante said, he thought it was a great injustice for people to drive by and not know the names of the founders of such a focal point of this community.