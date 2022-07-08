TOPEKA (KSNT) – More information about a Topeka mural painted over is coming to light.

Initially, the abrupt removal of the mural down the street from TPAC and the county courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal parking garage, left the artist with more questions than answers.

The Kansas Ballet issued a statement that said the mural was supposed to stay up for at least two years. After a minimum of two years, Kansas Ballet and Capitol Federal would determine if interest in the project remained positive.

“At the time we commissioned the piece, our understanding was that the mural would stay up for a minimum of 2 years. After that point, Kansas Ballet and Capitol Federal would jointly determine if public interest in the project remained positive and if so, Kansas Ballet would assume financial responsibility for any ongoing maintenance. We were surprised that CapFed removed the mural, and expected that there would be dialog between Kansas Ballet, CapFed, and other stakeholders, regarding the future of this artwork.” Kansas Ballet

According to the painter on the project, Sara Myer, there was no heads up that the piece would be taken down.

“It makes me sad that no more people will get to experience it,” Myer said. “I hope it doesn’t discourage another artist from trying to do more murals around town.”

The Kansas Ballet Academy helped fund the project and said it was surprised and expected there would be a discussion before it was removed.

When a downtown Topeka suddenly disappeared the artist was left wondering why. (KSNT Photo)

“I was even more confused when I pulled the original article from April of 2020,” Myer said, “interviewing the CEO of Cap Fed in which he stated he was very excited to have this on the building, it meant so much to the community and Cap Fed, and he was hoping that generations would get to see it. You don’t get a lot of generations in two years and two months of time on a wall.”

27 News reached out to Capitol Federal but it declined to comment about the mural.