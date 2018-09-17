Topeka murder trial for Luqman Keys ends in hung jury
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Prosecutors will retry a Topeka man after jurors could not reach a verdict on a first-degree murder charge.
Luqman Keys' murder trial ended in a hung jury Monday morning, court officials said. Keys, 18, was accused in the June 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Arden King.
Keys pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.
While the jury could not reach a verdict on the murder charge, court officials said the jury did find Keys not guilty on related aggravated burglary charges.
Keys was the only person arrested when King was fatally shot in an apartment last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
