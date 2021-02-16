Topeka music artist T-Rell tops iTunes charts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is now ranked amongst some of the top musicians in the country and this weekend, T-Rell hit an even bigger milestone.

T-Rell released the album “Rell Play” last week, and over the weekend it was ranked as a top album on iTunes.

T-Rell grew up in Topeka and said he has worked to put Topeka on the map, even recording music videos in the city.

“I’m Topeka proud, I love being from here, I do not whisper,” he said. “I am from Topeka from nobody, whenever I’m out from Topeka I say it loud and proud. I could wear a shirt on it. This is a win not just for me this is a win for Topeka.”

This is T-Rell’s fourth album, but the first to make it to the top of the iTunes chart.