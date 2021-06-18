Topeka Music Week starts Friday, leading up to Kicker Country Stampede

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Music Week is launching in the Capital City on Friday. The eight day series includes nearly 30 events leading in to the Kicker Country Stampede next weekend.

The event series will include musical acts at venues across Topeka, including Evergy Plaza, Jayhawk Theatre, Redbud Park in NOTO, as well as local bars.

Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon said they are hoping to attract music fans visiting Kicker Country Stampede at Heartland Motorsports Park to explore other parts of the Capital City.

“They are kind of coming in market a few days early. They’ve been wanting something to do,” Dixon said. “We’re trying to build this sort of Nashville style experience for people coming in for that anchor event, but also get the city involved and get Topeka really enthusiastic about what it can do for itself.”

Dixon said there will be a variety of musical genres represented during the week, from classical ensembles to country cover bands. Click here for a full list of Topeka Music Week events.