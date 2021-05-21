Topeka musician T-Rell to give away 500 free pairs of shoes Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka musician T-Rell is holding his third shoe giveaway in downtown Topeka this weekend.

The musician is giving away 500 free pairs of shoes for kids in sizes one through five.

It’s happening Saturday, May 21 at Evergy plaza in downtown Topeka starting at 9:30 a.m.

“When you’re a kid and you get a new pair of shoes, you feel like a new person so just to watch the kids run around and go crazy, it’s going to be an amazing feeling to see that,” T Rell said.

The shoes are first come first served.