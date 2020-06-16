Topeka NAACP president talks protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The president of Topeka’s NAACP chapter shared her feelings regarding the ongoing civil unrest around the nation.

Darcella Goodman has been the director of the Topeka chapter for the last year. She believes that NAACP leaders do not need to plan protests.

She does, however, support those who have been voicing their feelings in a peaceful manner.

“I think it’s good for anybody. Anybody in this country to protest something that they feel is wrong and they feel like they’re not getting justice. I think that’s for everybody in this country,” Goodman said.

There is a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Tuesday evening in Topeka. Goodman asks anyone participating to do so in a peaceful manner.