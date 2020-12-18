Topeka named a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capital City has been honored for its efforts to build better places to bike by the League of American Bicyclists.

Topeka joined 485 other communities across the country who are involved in the movement to create safer streets and better bicycling.

The Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community distinction was given to Topeka by the League of American Bicyclists on Dec. 17.

More than 850 communities have applied for recognition as a Bicycle Friendly Community since 1995.

The 485 total communities, including the 51 honored this month, including Topeka, have met the criteria to be honored according to the League of American Bicyclists.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking people to fill out a survey that asks questions about safety and accessibility.

Officials want to hear if more bike lanes or sidewalks are necessary, and are trying to make sure people can share the road together.