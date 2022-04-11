TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka made a top 25 list on Monday for “Zoom Towns” in the U.S. due to benefits provided to remote workers.

The report, released Monday by the online real-estate website Ownerly.com, examined 1,488 cities across the U.S. to come up with a list of 25 which offer the most amenities to remote workers. These included affordable housing, high-speed Internet, outdoor green space, childcare options and more. Topeka made the list, coming in at number four thanks to a variety of factors.

These included things such as affordable housing, good access to public Wi-Fi, a high broadband score and ready access to public parks and trails. The report showed more than 70% of Topeka residents have access to a park within a 10-minute walk from their homes, compared to 60% of people from other Midwestern cities.

Locations like Lake Shawnee draw in thousands of visitors every year, while other places, such as the Combat Air Museum and the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, offer opportunities for people to learn about culture and local history.

Topeka is also noteworthy for its reasonable housing prices. The city was marked as one of the top 10 Zoom Towns where buying a house is most affordable. Furthermore, the average price of goods and services was among the lowest in Topeka when compared to other cities in the top 10 list. Another website, MarketWatch, also addressed this when it reported that the cost of a house in Topeka hovers around $150,000.

The Greater Topeka Partnership put out a press release in response to the report from Ownerly.com on Monday.

“We are pleased to see Ownerly recognize something that many of our remote workers, who relocated to Topeka during the pandemic, have already discovered — that Topeka is a fantastic remote-work community,” said Trina Goss, director of business and talent initiatives for GO Topeka. “Our community provides the best in online access, affordability, and the opportunity to grow personally and professionally. When you can work anywhere, why wouldn’t you choose Topeka!”

Ownerly.com used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Communication Commission, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trust for Public Land, Yelp Fusion and Numbeo when putting together their report. To view the original report from Ownerly.com and visit their website, go here.