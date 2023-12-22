TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Broadway star is coming back to where it all began to give his hometown a special holiday treat.

Broadway performer Jeff Kready, his wife and fellow Broadway performer Nikki Renee Daniels and their daughters are prepping for their performance of the Kready Holiday Spectacular. Kready tells 27 News this is the second year his family has done this, and this year will be bigger and better than last year. Friday, singing groups and musicians from across Topeka were rehearsing before the big performance tomorrow.

Kready says it’s always good to come back to his roots and get the same support he got when he first started performing.

“It was always a supporting place for me to grow up, in the arts, and that hasn’t stopped,” Kready said. “Every time I come home it is so good to see those same, familiar faces in the audience. And there’s no place I’d rather perform than here at home.”

“I’ve been quite amazed by the arts community here and how much of a family it is and how important the arts are in this community,” Daniels said. “So, I think it’s really fun that we get to bring together a lot of the organizations that he grew up being a part of in this performance.”

Kready said this holiday show will be fun for all ages, with a few surprises you will have to be there to see. Tickets are still available; to purchase, click here.