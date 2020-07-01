Topeka neighborhood celebrates priest with farewell parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Oakland neighborhood in Topeka showed its appreciation for Father Jerry Arano-Ponce on Tuesday night with a farewell parade. Arano-Ponce served as a priest with Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for seven years.

“It means a lot to me because it is a great honor and I’m very humbled and I just want to tell them thank you for the love and the kindness and the support of the church,” said Arano-Ponce. “I look forward to being back one day to visit,” added Arano-Ponce.

Arano-Ponce was granted a sabbatical to continue to pursue theological education.