Topeka neighborhood creates drive-in movie theater for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood are making their own socially distanced fun with a drive-in move theater.

Curtis Pitts started the drive-in at 809 SE 12th Street because there isn’t a theater on the SE side of town for kids to go to.

They show two movies starting at 9:15 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The event is free and open to anyone in the community.

Organizers set up hay bales outside for movie for moviegoers to sit on. If people do not want to sit outside, they can also pull up their cars to enjoy the event from the trunk.

“Last night, they did it the old fashioned way. People were coming in, they were backing their vans in with all they kids and they had coolers and they had food and they had chips,” Pitts said. “That’s the way we want it, you know. Everybody’s gotta social distance that’s our main policy.”

Pitts said the drive-in has become so popular they’re adding in a third screen to make sure everyone can socially distance.