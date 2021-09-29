Topeka neighborhood deals with no water for over 12 hours

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The water is finally turned back on after being off for over 12 hours in a Topeka neighborhood Tuesday.

Houses located near the corner of Southwest Munson Avenue & Southwest Mulvane Street had their water cut off a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday lasting until around 11 p.m.

They received fliers on their doors from the city stating that their water was going to be turned off, but did not get an explanation as to why they were doing so. All it said was the water would be turned off “until an issue was fixed.”

“They were going to turn it off at 9 and they wouldn’t turn it back on until they were completely done with whatever it was they were doing,” said Barbara Tidwell, who lives in the neighborhood. “And we’re like, ‘Well, okay sometime tonight it would be kind of nice if we had our water back because our toilets are getting kind of full!”

The City of Topeka told KSNT News they were fixing a broken valve somewhere nearby, and that the work was previously scheduled to take place on that day.

Everyone’s water is now turned back on and has been running throughout the day smoothly.