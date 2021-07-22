Topeka neighborhood providing free WiFi to students in need

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local students now have WiFi after a community effort to increase access.

Thirteen percent of students who live in the College Hill neighborhood in Topeka have poor or no access to WiFi.

That’s according to a survey done by the 501 school district.

People who live in the neighborhood like Andy Fry pulled together to change that.

The money to pay for the wifi came from a Kansas Leadership and United Way COVID grant.

“Trying to bring it closer and closer to their homes so that they can be their best selves and have access to the numerous things that are available,” Fry said.

Right now, the WiFi covers houses near 13 and Boswell just South of Westminister Presbyterian Church, but Fry hopes to work with other community agencies in the future to bring free wifi to other students who need it.

If you’d like to contact the neighbors leading the initiative, you can contact them by email at: collegehillwifi@gmail.com.