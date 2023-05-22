TOPEKA (KSNT) – A historical neighborhood in Topeka plans presentations to discsuss what the end of slavery looks like in 2023 on June 19.

As part of its Juneteenth celebration, The Tennessee Town Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) presents “Juneteenth: What Does the Official End of Slavery Mean in 2023?”

According to Tennessee Town NIA President Michal Bell, the event will recount the official end of slavery, known as “Freedom Day”, that took place June 19, 1865. It will also have discussion about how the “official end of slavery” is being incorporated 158 years later.

The event will be hosted by Christine Smith, a curator at the Black History Museum, and will have four local speakers: Courtland Davis, ShaMecha King Simms, W. Lazone Grays and Sandra K. Lassiter.

The event will take place Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at the Black History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln, Topeka KS. Click here for more information.