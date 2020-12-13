Topeka neighbors come together, helping a homeless family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of neighbors in Topeka meet every Monday to have a socially-distanced happy hour and when one of the neighbors found out about a struggling Topeka family, they knew they needed to help.

“He and his family, 8 children and his wife, were evicted from their home and they were desperately finding some place to live,” said Sue Bolley, one of the neighbors.

The family, who did not want their names revealed, is currently living in a motel, with many of their belonging left in their previous home and unable to be retrieved.

“I thought, ‘oh my gosh, why don’t we just adopt his family for Christmas?'” said neighbor Carlee Erickson. “Everybody jumped on board immediately.”

From their, the neighbors bought each child Christmas presents and searched far and wide for a place the family can call home this holiday season.

“Just anything, because, especially this time of year, it’s just tragic,” said neighbor Debra Gordon. “It’s sad and it’s a bad place for them to be in. We’re all so lucky, we’re all so blessed with our lives that we wanted to see…[what] we could find to share with them and make it a more happy family.”

Something that the family, especially the dad, is so very grateful for.

“His favorite word is ‘you guys are all so awesome,'” Gordon said. “He gets touched. He’s in such a stressful situation that I think having people care about him and try to help him, he gets overwhelmed honestly.”

However, the neighborhood’s work is not done. They have one final Christmas wish.

“We truly want to see this family get into a home for Christmas so they have someplace to take all these beautiful Christmas gifts that we’re going to bless the family with,” Erickson said.

The neighbors have created a GoFundMe for the family, and if you have a property available you can reach the family at (785) 554-8617.