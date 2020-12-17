Topeka non-profit gives out thousands of holiday meals to people in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local non-profit is feeding thousands in the community just in time for the holiday this year.

The United Way of Greater Topeka gave away food and gift cards at Washburn University Thursday.

The giveaway was part of its Christmas Bureau Program, which is typically more one-on-one between volunteers and families.

But with the pandemic this year, volunteer Jessica Neumann Barraclough said they had to pivot to a drive-through style giveaway where families were able to get a meal for the holidays.

“Hams, turkeys, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolls. Pretty much anything that you want for your holiday meal, they’re going to get today,” Neumann Barraclough said.

The United Way raised more than $75,000 from donors in the community to pay for all of that food and a $15 gift card for families in need.