TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka non-profit is teaming up with some big names to make sure local students get the gear they need to start school.

The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka is working hard to “Stuff The Bus.” They made stops at the Law Enforcement Center and the Mars Wrigley Plant to pick up donated school supplies on July 19. Organizers are asking people to donate in any way they can.

Since Stuff the Bus began back in 2016, the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka has kept up the charitable work.

“They do a great job with the youth community,” said SE2 Director of Risk Management Pat Colley. “We want to invest in those kids. They’re the future of tomorrow, and Stuff the Bus just made a lot of sense.”

Stuff the Bus will continue to accept donations through the end of July. To make a donation or get involved, click HERE.