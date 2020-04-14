Topeka non-profit offering birthing plan class, more online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka non-profit is helping expecting parents with birthing plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Doula Project helps low income and incarcerated women during their pregnancy and birth. They work to make sure all women aren’t left with questions when they go to the hospital.

The non-profit, founded by Juliet Swedlund, would usually hold in-person classes for expecting families. Because of social distancing and stay at home orders, the classes have moved online. Letting women know they can have a normal birth during this time.

“I really want to help mothers,” Swedlund said. “And partners go into that space feeling confident and excited and ready to meet that challenge and feel capable of doing so.”

If you want to join in on the birthing class, there’s one happening Tuesday.

The free session is on Facebook and runs from 7-8 p.m. It’s open to everyone.