TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit is in the running for a grant that could help expand one of its most beloved resources.

The Capper Foundation’s courtyard therapeutic garden allows kids to take part in beneficial therapy while interacting with nature.

Organizers say winning a grant from the National Garden Bureau could help them purchase additional sensory components. This would further help kids work on their motor and communication skills in a fresh, outdoor environment.

“It’s a nice calming space,” Vice President of Pediatric Services Sandy Crawford said. “Sometimes just being indoors all the time is hard for kids. It allows them to see things that they might not see.”

The winner of the grant will receive prize money and garden tools.