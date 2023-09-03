TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new local organization tasked with housing Ukrainian refugees is working to grow its community.

Top City Promise held a backyard party for their residents. Many Ukrainian families gathered in Topeka for a summer celebration. This was a chance for these families to meet other Ukrainians who fled due to the war.

This was the first chance for these families to get out and meet the entire Ukrainian community in the Topeka area.

“What we began to do as families arrived in Topeka, is to provide them with an apartment,” Barb Chamberlain with Top City Promise said. “We tried to get furniture, kitchen items, clothing if they needed it, food to help them get started.”

Top City Promise currently has 35 families living in the area. One family is now in their second American state, and tells 27 News they appreciate the community Topeka has.

“We lived in California before, and it felt like there were no Ukrainians there in California,” Maria Potapenko, who arrived in February said. “And when we moved, you feel more comfortable. It’s a place for living good, and in addition, you have people around like you, who speak the same language.”

The organization provides a place to live, but more importantly they help the families adjust to their new life in America.

“We want people to welcome the Ukrainian families,” Chamberlain said. “They need to learn all about what it’s like to live in a different culture. They are so excited to be here, but it’s still hard. It’s hard to give up your home, your job, your family and to come to a foreign place.”

Organizers of the event tell 27 News they are looking forward to hosting more events like this in the future to connect more families within the community.