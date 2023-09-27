TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local nonprofit needs your help to clear its warehouse, and you can expect to find some major bargains.

Starting tomorrow and through the rest of the week, the Topeka Rescue Mission is hosting a warehouse sale. It’s selling off excess donations that can’t be used in daily operations. Any money it makes will go right back to support the Mission. Organizers tell Fox 43 News there are no price tags on any items; customers can donate whatever they can afford.

“If you need to come in and pick up some blankets, come and pick up some blankets and if you don’t have anything but a quarter to donate that’s okay, it doesn’t matter,” TRM Director of Distribution Services Holton Witman said. “We’re going to have other folks who are maybe in a different position who can be very generous with us, and so it all works out.

The warehouse sale will take place at the Topeka Rescue Mission’s warehouse, located at 206 NW Norris Street, in north Topeka. The sale is Thursday, Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.