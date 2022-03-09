TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka-based nonprofit is making a direct impact on Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country.

“Planting Peace” is currently helping Ukrainian refugees at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The organization is actively helping them find housing and giving families with pets get the proper care that they need.

The conflict in Ukraine has sparked a purpose in humanitarian organizations and individuals across the globe: to help in any way possible.

“All the different help that’s coming into other also NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) or just people wanting to help, so it’s really beautiful,” Aaron Jackson, President of Planting Peace, said. “It’s incredible, you know. I think this war obviously represents the worst of humanity, but on the flip side I think that we’re definitely seeing the best of humanity.”

Planting Peace has provided over 5,000 meals of dog and cat food, as well as secured at least 10 homes for a month each to house refugees. They’re seeking continued donations through their Facebook page and their website.