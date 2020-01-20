Topeka nonprofit needs donations to keep former foster children off the streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “You Can Begin Again” is a Topeka nonprofit that gives women who have aged out of foster care a place to stay. They also teach women life skills and help them further their education.

The founder said they are in desperate need of donations and if they don’t get enough money soon, eight women and five children will be homeless on the first of February.

Mika Perdue went into foster care at 16-years-old and since then she’s had to figure out life on her own. She was living in a homeless shelter with her two kids.

“I was at the battered women’s shelter because of a previous domestic relationship that I was in,” said Purdue. “So I took a leap of faith and left.”

That’s how Perdue met Tina Carter, the executive director for “You can begin again”. Carter’s mission is to help people like Perdue who have no where to go after foster care.

“They’ve been abandoned and we’re trying to help build up these skills with these young women so they can go forth and they can be better parents and better daughters,” said Carter.

Now the nonprofit is running out of money and the eight women they house are at risk of losing their homes. They run solely on donations and those pay for rent for the homes. CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.